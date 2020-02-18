Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) to Sell

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Alkaline Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 258,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.