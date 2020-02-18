Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.64.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

