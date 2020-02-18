Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Hold

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Crispr Therapeutics stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.80. 1,623,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 3.26. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 1,373.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 672.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

