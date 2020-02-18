Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Kemper stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. Kemper has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 972.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 29.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

