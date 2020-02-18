Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Hold

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCBK. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,509. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 80.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.