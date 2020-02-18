Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $60.98

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $60.98 or 0.00632321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, C2CX, CoinExchange and Kraken. Zcash has a market cap of $550.56 million and approximately $786.91 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00109625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00124285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001998 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,028,869 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

