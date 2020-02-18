Zebi Trading Down 58.8% Over Last Week (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Zebi token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Koinex and DDEX. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.03157098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00239397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00153563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Koinex, LATOKEN, IDEX, OKEx, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.