Zero Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. Zero has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $1,780.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00665914 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00111774 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00127096 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000719 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,168,426 coins and its circulating supply is 8,128,464 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

