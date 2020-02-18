Zillow Group (Z) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Z opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.69. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $52.71.

In other news, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 7,468 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $279,900.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,889.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,722 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $180,380.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,211 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

