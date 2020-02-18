Zipper (ZIP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Zipper token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. Zipper has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $918,140.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003011 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000538 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

