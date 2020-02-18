Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $130.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.53.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

