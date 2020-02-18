Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after buying an additional 283,233 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after buying an additional 293,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after buying an additional 256,715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,612,000 after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,791,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,121,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.65. 2,268,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,423. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $8,855,218 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

