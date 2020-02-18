ZumCoin Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $865,404.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.