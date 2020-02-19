$0.04 EPS Expected for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

