$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

XENE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 131,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $438.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

