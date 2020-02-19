-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workiva.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 541.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 130.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 204,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.91. Workiva has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

