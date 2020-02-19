-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,314 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 215,547 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 256,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

