$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Tractor Supply also posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

