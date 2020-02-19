-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,764. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,413.00 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $54,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $864,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

