$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.17. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,453. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. Eaton has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

