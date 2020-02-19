$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will report earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.77. Mellanox Technologies posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLNX. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Mellanox Technologies stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average is $113.76. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $122.41.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

