$101.96 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report $101.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.48 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $96.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $426.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $454.30 million, with estimates ranging from $441.71 million to $459.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush raised Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 121.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 38.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000.

CHUY traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $416.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.39. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

