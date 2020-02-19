102,309 Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 906,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,894.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

