1300 Smiles Limited (ASX:ONT) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

1300 Smiles Limited (ASX:ONT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from 1300 Smiles’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

ONT stock traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$6.38 ($4.52). 4,999 shares of the company traded hands. 1300 Smiles has a twelve month low of A$5.85 ($4.15) and a twelve month high of A$6.60 ($4.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45.

Get 1300 Smiles alerts:

1300 Smiles Company Profile

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for 1300 Smiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1300 Smiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.