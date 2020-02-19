1300 Smiles Limited (ASX:ONT) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

1300 Smiles Limited (ASX:ONT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from 1300 Smiles’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.
ONT stock traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$6.38 ($4.52). 4,999 shares of the company traded hands. 1300 Smiles has a twelve month low of A$5.85 ($4.15) and a twelve month high of A$6.60 ($4.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45.
1300 Smiles Company Profile
