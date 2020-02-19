1,375 Shares in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $9,046,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CRH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 331,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CRH by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,964,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after acquiring an additional 277,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CRH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

