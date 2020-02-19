15,000 Shares in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $3,066,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $4,776,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $9,630,000.

XP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. XP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

XP traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.68. 15,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $43.52.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

