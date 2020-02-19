$155.66 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will announce sales of $155.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.94 million to $157.60 million. New Relic posted sales of $132.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $595.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $594.79 million to $597.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $700.05 million, with estimates ranging from $680.39 million to $720.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,239. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,302,290 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 905.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.