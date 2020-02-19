17,572 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 646.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after buying an additional 728,960 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.