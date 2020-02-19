1,885 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $14,847,120. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $123.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,609. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

