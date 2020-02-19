$19.93 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce sales of $19.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $80.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $81.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.35 million, with estimates ranging from $82.40 million to $84.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. 747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,445. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $188.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

