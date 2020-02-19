1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.65

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.65 and traded as high as $20.74. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 6,609 shares trading hands.

FCCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $178.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 19.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

