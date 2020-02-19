$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report earnings per share of $2.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

SBAC traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $291.72. 578,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications has a one year low of $178.57 and a one year high of $294.77.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after buying an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,730,000 after buying an additional 114,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

