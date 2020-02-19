$205.37 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will report $205.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.02 million. Wix.Com reported sales of $164.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year sales of $761.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.52 million to $762.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $958.56 million, with estimates ranging from $943.38 million to $976.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wix.Com.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.24. 1,184,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.05. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $156.40.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

