245,151 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,883,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $57.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92.

