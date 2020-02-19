$302.99 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post $302.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.86 million to $303.23 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $306.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,720.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,931,000.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 162,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,219. The company has a market capitalization of $455.61 million, a PE ratio of -42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

