346,814 Shares in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 346,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,304,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,775,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after buying an additional 1,524,865 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 802,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 504,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 288,331 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRCI. Raymond James cut SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. SRC Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

SRC Energy Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

