37,311 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

IWV stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.13. 146,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.91. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $160.87 and a 12 month high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

