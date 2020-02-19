3DCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $964.00 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $964.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

