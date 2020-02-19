43,765 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,765 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $121,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,802,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $100,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.38. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $58.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

