4,810 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.