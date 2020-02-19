53,446 Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Securities downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Ribbon Communications stock remained flat at $$3.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $343.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

