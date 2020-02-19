$54.40 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report sales of $54.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.01 million to $54.90 million. First Foundation posted sales of $49.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $232.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.62 million to $233.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $252.72 million, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $254.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Insiders sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 122,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.89. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

