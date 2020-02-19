6,332 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.09. 12,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,969. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

