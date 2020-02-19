7,827 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

FEZ stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,941. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

