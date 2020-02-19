$8.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to post sales of $8.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.12 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $7.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $32.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.60 billion to $33.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.92 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.88. 1,206,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,647. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $128.01 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

