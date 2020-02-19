8,198 Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,198 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

BBY traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $90.94. 1,410,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

