870 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $97,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279,368 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 1,236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,251 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

