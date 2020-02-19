930 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. 4,020,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

