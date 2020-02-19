AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. SunTrust Banks raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $522,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,922.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 452.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

