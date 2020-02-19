Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aaron’s were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $12,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 452,097 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 285,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,832. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

